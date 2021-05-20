1 looming question for each NL West team
As the second month of the 2021 season nears its conclusion, the National League West remains one of the most competitive divisions at the top. The Giants, Padres and Dodgers continue to battle for the lead, and the race could stay tight all year. Meanwhile, the D-backs and Rockies have endured some recent struggles -- and injury woes -- but each has talented young players who could help lead a turnaround over the next four months, especially as the teams get healthier.www.mlb.com