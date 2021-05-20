newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

1 looming question for each NL West team

MLB
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the second month of the 2021 season nears its conclusion, the National League West remains one of the most competitive divisions at the top. The Giants, Padres and Dodgers continue to battle for the lead, and the race could stay tight all year. Meanwhile, the D-backs and Rockies have endured some recent struggles -- and injury woes -- but each has talented young players who could help lead a turnaround over the next four months, especially as the teams get healthier.

www.mlb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Zack Littell
Person
Justin Lawrence
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Dennis Santana
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Matt Wisler
Person
Daulton Varsho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl West#The League#Little League#Major League#The Division#Nl West#The National League West#Giants#Padres#Era#Mets#Ucl#Aj Cassavell Rockies#D Backs#National League#Key Late Game At Bats#Left Handers#Mlb Pipeline#Race#Back To Back Nights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBMLB

Minor Leaguers who will impact NL West

While most of the attention is on players already at the big league level, there’s no question that some Minor Leaguers will get the call to the Show at some point this season and will make a significant impact. The Dodgers, winners of the last eight National League West titles,...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Dodgers Will Finish Atop NL West Standings

After jumping out to an MLB-best 13-2 start, the Los Angeles Dodgers have won just five of their last 20 games, dropping five consecutive series and falling to third place in the National League West. Even with their recent stretch of sloppy play, the Dodgers remain right in the thick...
MLBFrankfort Times

Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to make...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Sent to Tripla-A

Vesia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Vesia made three relief appearances during his stint in the majors and allowed five runs (three earned) on a hit and five walks while striking out seven in four innings. His removal from the major-league roster was part of a transaction to make room for Albert Pujols and Yoshi Tsutsugo.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBsemoball.com

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers on...
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Prop Picks for 5/17 - Monkey Knife Fight

Monday has a lighter schedule in Major League Baseball, with nine games but Monkey Knife Fight has contests for all of them, offering lots of opportunities to play and win. Ace starters Gerrit Cole, Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray, and Walker Buehler are on the mound. Texas’ Jordan Lyles (6.63 ERA)...
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Annouce Albert Pujols Signing, David Price Returns from Injured List, Tsutsugo Joins Team

Monday saw a flurry of roster moves on the part of the Los Angeles Dodgers, most notably the arrival of Albert Pujols to the team. The Dodgers introduced Pujols at a press conference Monday afternoon. In some of his remarks, the future Hall of Famer said that he and the Dodgers had had frank discussions about is role on the team would be. He said he is willing to do anything it takes to bring the team another ring. Since the number 5 is already taken by Corey Seager, Pujols will wear number 55 in his time with the Dodgers, mentioned the Bible and “double grace!”
MLBalbuquerqueexpress.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBBleacher Report

Albert Pujols Thanks Angels Fans, Says He's 'Excited' After Signing Dodgers Contract

As Albert Pujols begins the next chapter of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the veteran slugger discussed his move in a series of tweets Monday:. "First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity he has given me to play this game. While this is not how I thought my time in Anaheim would end, I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships that have been created over the past 10 years. Thank you to my teammates and Angels fans everywhere for your support. You will always hold a special place in my heart. While everyone in the big leagues wants to compete every day, I understand roles do change and that is something I’ve accepted for the past couple of years.
MLBMLB

Pujols: 'Still got some gasoline left in tank'

Albert Pujols is ready to go with the Dodgers, and he has one goal in mind: help them win another World Series. "They were really excited to have me here, and that's what led me to make this decision to come here," Pujols said at his introductory press conference Monday. "I'm really excited to help this organization this year to get another ring."