Coronavirus: New York giving out lottery scratch-off tickets to adults who get vaccinated

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
NEW YORK CITY — Officials in New York announced on Thursday that they will give away lottery scratch-off tickets to adults who get vaccinated at any of the state’s 10 mass vaccination sites.

“Today we announce a major statewide vaccination incentive for those who have not yet received the vaccine,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference. “You get a vaccination, and you get a lottery ticket for the $5 million Mega Multiplier New York State Lottery.”

The program, dubbed “Vax & Scratch,” is aimed at giving vaccine hesitant New Yorkers a reason to get their shots. It follows similar efforts in states like Ohio, where Gov. Mike DeWine last week announced five $1 million drawings for adults who get vaccines in the state.

In New York, Cuomo described Vax & Scratch as a pilot program that will run from May 24 to May 28 at the state’s 10 mass vaccination sites.

“In essence, get a vaccination and you get a free $20 scratch-off ticket for the multiplier game, 100% free,” Cuomo said. He added that the ticket being given away as part of the program “has a first prize of $5 million, but (also) a number of prizes that go down to $20.”

“The chances of winning something in this program are 1 in 9 that you win something,” he said.

The program announcement comes as the number of people getting vaccinated falls nationwide. In New York, Cuomo said that between April 12 and May 19, officials noted a 43% decline in the number of people being vaccinated.

“First, the people who were the most willing to take the vaccine came in first,” Cuomo said Thursday. “Now we’re getting to a percentage of the population that not only is not eager, but a percentage of the population that is probably going to require an incentive for them to go forward and take the vaccine.”

Nationwide, just under 50% of the total population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S., according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 38% of the population -- 125.4 million people -- have so far been fully vaccinated.

About 33 million COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country, resulting in nearly 588,000 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, 165 million COVID-19 cases have been reported, resulting in 3.4 million deaths.

Related
LotteryStar-Tribune

Ohio offers $1m lottery for people getting vaccine

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has unrolled incentives including a weekly $1 million lottery prize and drawings for college scholarships to encourage people to get vaccinated. He also praised businesses and sports teams that are offering incentives for people to get vaccinated.
Oswego County, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Half of New York adults fully vaccinated

OSWEGO – More than half of adult New Yorkers and nearly 45,000 Oswego County residents are fully vaccinated as the state and nation inch closer to herd immunity and coronavirus-related restrictions continue to ease ahead of summer. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday 50 percent of New Yorkers, or nearly 8...
New York City, NYwtmj.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking...
Healththemainewire.com

The problems with Governor Mills’ giveaways for vaccines

On Tuesday, Maine Governor Janet Mills joined President Joe Biden and a small group of US governors for a virtual discussion on the vaccine rollout throughout the states. During the event, Mills unveiled her new “Your Shot to Get Outdoors” plan where the state will offer new incentives for people to get vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Cuomo to earn more than $5 million from pandemic book

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) reportedly earned $3.12 million last year from his book on running the state during the pandemic and could earn roughly another $2 million over the next two years, the New York Times reported Monday. Why it matters: These figures come from financial disclosures released...
Healthptonline.net

Gift cards for young vaccinations being printed this week

CHARLESTON — West Virginia residents 16 to 35 years old who are fully vaccinated for COVID will soon receive a special gift card for $100, unless they choose to obtain an electronic savings bond. Not only that, kids in the 12-15 age bracket who get fully vaccinated may receive the...
Lotterybeckershospitalreview.com

Lottery tickets, free crawfish: Vaccination sites give incentives their best shot

States and cities are getting creative with incentives for resident to take the COVID-19 vaccine, including lottery tickets and free crawfish. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced May 10 that residents who get a COVID-19 vaccine dose at participating Kroger and Walmart locations between May 10 and May 21 can receive a coupon for a free Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 play.
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Six Flags Great America to Give 50K Free Tickets to Illinois Residents Who Get COVID Vaccine

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced a new incentive to encourage Illinois residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19: free tickets to Six Flags. Six Flags Great America is donating 50,000 free tickets to the amusement parks in Gurnee and Rockford to newly vaccinated Illinois residents, Pritzker's office said in a statement, noting that the value of the tickets is $4 million.