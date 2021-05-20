newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Elmer’s Island Refuge Shuttle Service to Begin Daily Operations Memorial Day Weekend

By Mary Ditch
houmatimes.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beach shuttle at Elmer’s Island will begin daily operations starting Memorial Day weekend, running from open to close (sunrise to sunset) every day through Labor Day. The shuttle can transport up to 5 passengers and gear from the parking area at Elmer’s Island beach to 2 miles east, towards Caminada Pass. The parking area is located at the end of Elmer’s Island access road, 1.5 miles south of Hwy. 1. The shuttle is free of charge to the public.

www.houmatimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Memorial Day Weekend#Memorial Service#Space Shuttle#East Beach State Beach#Open Area#Parking#Hwy#Road Repairs#Coastal Dunes#Beaches#Wildlife#Habitat#Daily Operations#Birding#Aquatic Resources#Recreational Access#Trash Removal Services#Culverts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Travel
Related
Lifestylevisittablerocklake.com

Memorial Day Weekend Lodging Openings

We're excited you're planning to visit the Table Rock Lake area during the Memorial Day holiday weekend!. Below is a list of lodging properties that have provided us with their Memorial Day holiday weekend availability. This list is subject to change. For more information or to check availability please contact each lodging property directly. You'll find in the Table Rock Lake area there are many great lodging options. To check out all the places to stay, click the button below.
TravelDaily Journal

11 parks, walking trails and nature destinations to visit this summer

As we enter into another safe, responsible and socially distanced summer, we'd like to remind you that the great outdoors is always an option for exercise, entertainment and some natural tranquility. Our Jersey Shore is home to plenty of fun parks, trails and public spaces available for your enjoyment. Lace...
Traveldesertexposure.com

Road Trip Summer

2021 is unapologetically the year of the road trip. The foreseeable confusion surrounding the near future of air travel is sure to see crowds flock to nearer by national and state parks this summer. Just in time, a new book from Menasha Ridge Press has been released - Best Tent Camping: New Mexico by Amaris Feland Ketchum.
Champion Township, MIWLUC

Champion campground booked for Memorial Day Weekend

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Camping bookings are filling fast for one state park in Champion. Van Riper State Park opened for the summer season May 3. Park ranger Matena Coron said they are already fully booked in their Modern campground for Memorial Day weekend. The Rustic campground has a couple more sights available for the holiday weekend.
TravelPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Huge Travel Jump Expected for Memorial Day Weekend

It's another positive sign that the world is slowly inching its way back to 'normal'. AAA Auto Club is predicting a huge increase in travel this Memorial Day weekend, compared to the same time frame last year. Their research indicates that more than 37 million people will venture at least...
TravelThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

St Johns River-to-Sea Loop Alliance: Trail rides and ribbon cuttings

The St Johns River-to-Sea Loop Alliance in celebrating two big trail openings in May with ribbon cuttings, rides and picnic in two of the most scenic spots in Florida!. On Saturday, May 22 we celebrate the completion of the DeLeon Springs Section of the Loop and the connector to DeLeon Springs State Park. Join us for a ride on the beautiful, shady Spring to Spring section from Fichter Trailhead to DeLeon Springs for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, to be followed by free entry to DeLeon Springs State Park and picnic lunch with optional swimming in the spring. #bikedeleonsprings.
TravelPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Top Memorial Day Weekend Destinations For Idahoans

We're back! Idaho and the rest of the nation is feeling good and it seems like we're super excited to get back to travelling. Memorial Day Weekend with the exception of last year has always been and extremely popular travel weekend. This year AAA is predicting "More than 37 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home for a holiday getaway." 37 million is a lot of people, how many of those travelers are from our neck of the woods? The AAA estimate says that "202,000 Idahoans will be hitting the road, that's a 60% increase from 2020 but 13% less than 2019 so not everybody is quite ready to pack a suitcase.
RestaurantsPioneer Press

Billy’s on Grand changes ownership again, to reopen Memorial Day weekend

Billy’s on Grand has changed ownership for the second time in less than two years. New owners Wesley Spearman and Chuck Gilbert, both bar and restaurant vets, have cleaned up the interior of the spot, which has been in operation for more than 30 years, and have hired chef Dontrell Ransom, formerly of Dixie’s on Grand, to head the kitchen.
Hull, MAPatriot Ledger

Jo's Nautical Bar in Hull set to reopen Memorial Day Weekend

HULL — Hull's only nautical-themed bar will be throwing open its doors at the end of the month and allowing patrons inside for the first time in over a year, after its owner auctioned some of its extra memorabilia to stay afloat. Jo's Nautical Bar will open around Memorial day,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

New shuttle service travels the Gorge

Park at a secure lot in Bridal Veil and hop a bus for stops at eight popular scenic spots. The Columbia River Gorge is one of the most spectacular and popular tourist destinations in the Pacific Northwest with more than two million visitors annually. But it's maybe too popular. For folks hoping for a Saturday stroll or Sunday waterfall interlude, it may seem like all two million are there at once competing for a parking spot. Roads are congested, parking is scarce and cars are vandalized.
PetsPosted by
Only In Northern California

An Animal Farm, Train Station, and Café, Northern California’s Ardenwood Historic Farm Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination

You’ll never run out of things to do when you plan a day trip to this historic farm in Northern California. Ardenwood Historic Farm is a unique, family-friendly destination that boasts a bit of something for everyone. You can visit with the farm animals, stroll the farm grounds, walk through a historic mansion, and even […] The post An Animal Farm, Train Station, and Café, Northern California’s Ardenwood Historic Farm Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla Valley offers outdoor havens, hikes, picnics, beautiful views

The Walla Walla Valley and neighboring communities are replete with green spaces, trails, paths, water features, sidewalks — places for outdoor recreation. Places for fresh air and beautiful vistas. And spots to safely explore while the coronavirus pandemic continues to require physical distancing. The city of Walla Walla is host...
Mississippi Statemillcitytimes.com

Mississippi River Paddle Share Season Opens Memorial Day Weekend

The Mississippi River Paddle Share reservation system is open for Memorial Day weekend booking and beyond. Paddle Share is a self-serve kayak sharing system on the Mississippi River (and one lake station at Lilydale Regional Park in Saint Paul). Rent a kayak online, pick up from lockers at your starting destination, paddle down river while exploring the shorelines and nearby restaurants, then return your kayak to the locker at your end destination.
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

Shuttle service to Bridal Veil Falls?

Like other outdoor attractions in the area, Bridal Veil Falls has become more and more popular, which has led to overuse, parking and traffic concerns. One idea that has been brought up before is the creation of a shuttle service into the east end of the valley. The San Miguel...
TravelPosted by
Go Valley Kids

Family Trip to Kohler-Andrae State Park (Plus Bonus Toyota Highlander Review)

This past week we had the opportunity to test drive the 2021 Toyota Highlander. Our family nicknamed her Ruby. For the past 10 years, we have been sporting a minivan and it was the perfect trial to see if we were ready for the transition to an SUV. The Highlander was what we expected from Toyota, a quality premium vehicle, but what made us fall in love was all in the details.
Travelbaytobaynews.com

Dover Parks and Rec offer bus trip to Philadelphia Flower Show

DOVER — City of Dover Parks & Recreation is offering a bus trip to the Philadelphia Flower Show in June. The bus trip is on Wednesday, June 9. The motor‐coach will leave from the John W. Pitts Recreation Center at 8:30 a.m. and will depart from Philadelphia at 2:15 p.m. Face masks are required on the motor coach.
Macedonia, OHmacedonia.oh.us

Republic Services Closed Memorial Day

Services will resume Tuesday June 1st and will be running one day behind regular scheduled service for the rest of the week. Please call Customer Service at 216-441-6300 for more info.