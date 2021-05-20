newsbreak-logo
Houma, LA

HTSA teams dominate at President’s Cup

 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is true that navigating through life without goals makes things a little more difficult, which is why the athletes under the Houma-Terrebonne Soccer Association (HTSA) dedicate themselves to defining and achieving their various aspirations within the world of soccer year round. Since March of 2021, the competitive teams with HTSA have made this year a memorable one with several victories under their belt, which included securing an overall win and finishing as finalists in the President’s Cup.

Terrebonne Parish, LAhoumatimes.com

TPR Flag Football Registration opens Monday

Registration for the Terrebonne Parish Recreation (TPR) 2021 Flag Football Season opens on Monday, May 17. TPR is offering three leagues for the sport: Peewee League (ages 7-8), Jr. Varsity League (ages 9-10) and Varsity League (ages 11-12). Parents can sign up their children via tprec.org or the TPR kiosk...
Sulphur, LADaily Comet

South Terrebonne, Vandebilt baseball suffer heartbreaking losses in Sulphur – but hope to be back

SULPHUR – It wasn’t the ending South Terrebonne or Vandebilt Catholic hoped for during their respective games at the LHSAA state baseball tournament on Thursday. South Terrebonne blew a five-run lead in the eighth inning during an 11-10 loss to North Vermilion in a Class 4A semifinal game. Vandebilt dropped a 4-1 game against St. Louis Catholic in the Division II semifinals.