HTSA teams dominate at President’s Cup

It is true that navigating through life without goals makes things a little more difficult, which is why the athletes under the Houma-Terrebonne Soccer Association (HTSA) dedicate themselves to defining and achieving their various aspirations within the world of soccer year round. Since March of 2021, the competitive teams with HTSA have made this year a memorable one with several victories under their belt, which included securing an overall win and finishing as finalists in the President’s Cup.