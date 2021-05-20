newsbreak-logo
Chelsea House introducing Elaine Burge Collection

 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea House will introduce the Elaine Burge Collection at the June 5-9 High Point Market. Burge is an artist and jewelry designer based in Georgia. Her designs for Chelsea House include lamps, boxes, trays and wastebaskets. Besides swaths of colors, Burge incorporates nature such as a gold pheasant and hunting dog atop some of her box designs.

