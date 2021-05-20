newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Democrats seek deal with GOP on 'soft infrastructure' proposals

By Matt Knoedler
KITV.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - President Joe Biden’s proposed American Families Plan has created some new buzz words in Washington: “soft infrastructure.”. When we hear the word infrastructure, we usually think of physical projects like roads and bridges. But congressional Democrats say it is time to improve the systems that build up the rest of our lives – things like health care and education, parts of the economy that define soft infrastructure.

Sens. Manchin, Murkowski unite in call to rewrite Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are urging congressional leaders to embark on a broad rewrite of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a bipartisan move that underscores the difficulties Democrats face in getting their own sweeping voting bill through Congress.
Daily Mail

New GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik says the Justice Department is trying to block the Arizona election audit as Trump allies pour millions into recount

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House Republicans' new GOP conference chair, said the Justice Department is trying to block the Arizona election audit, as allies of former President Donald Trump pour millions into the recount. 'The Biden Department of Justice is trying to block that audit. That is unconstitutional, from my...
Poll: Majority of Voters Supports Biden Infrastructure and Care Plan

A new poll shows bipartisan support for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and care plan in key states, according to Data for Progress. From the end of April to early May, Data for Progress, a think tank and political advocacy group, surveyed an average of 642 likely voters in each of 10 key states - Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Trump nears deal with House Democrats on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Former President Donald Trump and House Democrats said in a court filing Monday that they are close to a deal resolving issues surrounding congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank.
The Lima News

Jordan, GOP lawmakers challenge teachers' union input

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, and two other House Republicans have requested documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pertaining to alleged “political meddling” by a national teachers’ organization. In a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Jordan, the ranking minority member on the House...
How Many Democrats Vs. Republicans In Congress Are Vaccinated

A survey of Congress by CNN found a clear disparity between the COVID-19 vaccination rates of the two parties. CNN asked every member of Congress if they'd been vaccinated. One hundred percent of Democrats in both chambers said they had been fully vaccinated. Only 44.8% of Republicans in the House and 92% of Republicans in the Senate reported being vaccinated. Some members refused to say if they'd gotten vaccinated out of privacy concerns.
Donald Trump 'Unhinged' Over Arizona Vote Fraud Claims, Says GOP Election Official

A Republican election official has called former President Donald Trump "unhinged" over his repeated claims about how the 2020 election was run in Arizona's largest county. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer leads the elections department that has been targeted by a GOP audit of the presidential election last November won by President Joe Biden. Previous audits in the county affirmed Biden's victory.
The Hill

Biden says he and GOP both 'sincere about' seeking infrastructure compromise

President Biden said Thursday that both he and congressional Republicans are making "a genuine effort" to compromise on infrastructure. Biden huddled in the Oval Office with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and a group of other GOP senators who have unveiled an infrastructure proposal about a third the size of his own $2.3 trillion plan. Biden is trying to feel out whether there is space for a bipartisan deal, a possibility of which both Republicans and Democrats remain skeptical.
Southern Democrats became Republicans because Northern Democrats had enough with the racism

Sen. Ted Cruz took to the floor of the Senate recently to make a bizarre speech on the history of Jim Crow laws and voter suppression. Speaking against the For the People Act, which would expand voting rights and reduce the influence of money in politics, Cruz wove a fantasy that the law would create millions of illegal voters, who would disenfranchise legal voters by diluting the legitimate vote.
The Hill

Democrats, GOP agree on one thing: They're skeptical of a deal

The first White House meeting on Wednesday between President Biden and congressional leaders from both parties in the House and Senate is being met with widespread skepticism that it will lead to any bipartisan compromise. Whether you ask Republicans or Democrats on Capitol Hill about the meeting, one thing is...