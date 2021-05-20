Angelina Jolie Is Here to Save the Bees

Pretty much every big name actor in Hollywood has that one role they look back on as the role that really pushed their career forward. For Angelina Jolie, that role just might be Lara Croft in the iconic film adaptation of the video game Tomb Raider. It may be one of the most widely recognized female-led adventure franchises; plenty of millennial girls likely grew up wearing their hair in a long braid at some point and wanted to be Lara Croft. Jolie, though, apparently wasn’t so sure that she wanted to be Croft, and she now explains why she almost passed on the role - although it’s safe to say she’s plenty glad she didn’t!