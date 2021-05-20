Angelina Jolie Is Here to Save the Bees
Thursday is World Bee Day, and Angelina Jolie isn't about to let you forget it. The Academy Award winner tapped National Geographic to promote her new initiative with UNESCO and the storied French cosmetics brand Guerlain, which aims to raise awareness about just how vital bees and pollination are to everyday life on planet Earth. (The latter includes a program to train women as beekeeper entrepreneurs, using techniques from a range of countries including China, where beekeepers seal logs with cow dung to protect the insects during winter.)