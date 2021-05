There is a growing awareness of how our seemingly insignificant personal life choices can have potent and larger-than-life ripple effects on the people and the interconnected ecosystems all around us. So it's no surprise that interest in minimalism, small space living, and other less carbon-intensive lifestyles has exploded during the last few years. From North America to Europe, to Australia and Japan, these intertwined currents are making their mark and changing lives for the better.