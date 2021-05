The Ottawa County Community Foundation (OCCF) recently hired Shea McGrew as the nonprofit organization’s new executive director, effective April 1. “We are excited to announce this new position for the foundation,” said OCCF Board of Directors President Jan Preston. “Shea is the ideal candidate to serve in this important leadership role, and we look forward to the contributions he will make offering his skills, experience, and management style to help this organization grow. We are fortunate to have someone with Shea’s background to contribute to the overall growth of the foundation.”