Second Harvest Says 41% More Seniors Needed Food Assistance This Spring

Food delivery service Waitr presented Harvest Hope with a $1,000 donation and hundreds of food items totaling over 500 pounds last Friday at a ceremony at Florence’s Harvest Hope Food Bank. At least two Darlington businesses — Chianti’s Wings and Things and Raceway Grill – aided in the effort. The donation comes from the delivery app’s drive with local restaurants to support area food banks, who need donations more than ever due to the pandemic. Demand has spiked at food banks and pantries as the COVID-19 crisis continues. Participating restaurants adjusted their menus during the drive to offer discounts resulting in cheaper prices for your meal and a portion of the orders going to those in need. In addition, Waitr purchased hundreds of non-perishable food items to deliver to Harvest Hope. Waitr partnered with these area restaurants to help the food bank: Da Massimo Ristorante Italiano, Downtown Southern Funk, Jumpin’ Jʼs, Michael D’s BBQ, Miguel’s Grill, Old Delmae Grill, Qulture Bistro, Rita’s Italian Ice, Roger’s BBQ, Salsa Y Limon Mexican Grill, Vallarta Bar & Grill, Zapatas Grill, 507 Live, Chianti’s Wings and Things and Raceway Grill. “Along with our generous customers and great restaurants partners, we are happy to play a part in making a tangible, lasting impact upon the local community,” said Kimberly Davis, local market manager for Waitr. “We are honored to have an opportunity – and a responsibility – to do what we can to help the areas we serve in their time of need.”