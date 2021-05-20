newsbreak-logo
Second Harvest Says 41% More Seniors Needed Food Assistance This Spring

By Ken Hayes
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank reports that 41% more seniors in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin have required food assistance this spring. That figure is in comparison to the same time period last year. They believe that it has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic according to Shaye Morris, Second Harvest Food Bank's Executive Director,

