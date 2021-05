Okay, we all know it's been a while since we last saw Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch on our screens in new episodes of The CW's Superman & Lois– but that's all about to change when the hit Arrowverse series returns with new episodes on May 18. With production on the remainder of the first season underway (with the series given an order for extra episodes a few months back) and a second season already locked in, things are looking good behind the scenes- but in front of the camera? Let's just say that Lois (Tulloch) and Clark aka Superman (Hoechlin) have probably had easier times in their lives- like being held hostage covering a story or having to save the universe a billion miles from home. From family issues to alt-reality "big bads" to some very earthbound creeps, here's a look at new preview images for "Broken Trust' (uh-oh):