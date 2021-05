You really don't need to know anything about finance to start a business. There's nothing saying you need to be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in order to balance a business's books. But, once you've gotten started and your company is growing, it certainly helps to know some corporate finance skills. If you're approaching the point where you're not quite sure how to manage your company's money anymore, it's a good time to check out The Complete Corporate Finance Training Bundle.