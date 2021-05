TOWNSEND — Voters at the spring Annual Town Meeting approved raises for town employees, the first increase in compensation they will see in two years. Selectwoman Veronica Kell said the Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management at UMass Boston was contracted about two years ago to study the job descriptions and pay scale for all positions in town. Kell also said the report was delivered about one year ago and the Board of Selectmen has adopted the job descriptions and the pay scale.