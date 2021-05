When we see something that our mind can’t quite reconcile with what we know to be, we wonder “is that real?” And while sometimes the answer is a simple yes or no – other times the best answer is to suspend disbelief. It’s the best answer in a place like Weeki Wachee in central Florida. Weeki Wachee Springs has been an utterly unique tourist destination since 1947, steeped in the tradition of roadside Americana, kitschy attractions to amaze and inspire wonderment. And it delivers.