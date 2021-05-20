Metal Snubs: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 10 Worst Omissions
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has a long way to go with its heavy metal inductees. Exclude proto-metal luminaries like Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin, and the Rock Hall has inducted only two proper metal acts in its nearly-40-year history: Black Sabbath and Metallica. New Wave of British Heavy Metal pioneers Judas Priest and Iron Maiden were nominated but passed over in recent years, while thrash-metal progenitors like Slayer and Megadeth have never even gotten a nod. Meanwhile, glam-metal titans Motley Crue claim they've been blackballed from the institution.squatchrocks.com