Alaska Airlines Begins Service to New York, Expands Montana Flights from SAN

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 jetliner. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Alaska Airlines Thursday began daily nonstop service from San Diego International Airport to New York via John F. Kennedy International Airport and seasonal nonstop service to Bozeman, Montana, via Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

The airline will begin seasonal nonstop service to Kalispell, Montana, via Glacier Park International Airport Friday.

“Alaska Airlines’ new flights to JFK will provide San Diegans yet another option to access the greater New York area,” said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “We are excited to add more service to Montana, a state that has an abundance of outdoor recreation and is home to several national parks.”

Alaska Airlines will offer nonstop service to Bozeman and Kalispell through Sept. 7. On March 18, Alaska Airlines began year-round nonstop service to Missoula, Montana.

With the additions, Alaska Airlines now offers nonstop service to 32 destinations from San Diego, more than any other carrier at SAN.

–City News Service