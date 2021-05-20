newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

These Cognitive Exercises Help Young Children Boost Their Math Skills

By Featured Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Children show improved ability in their math skills when they are trained to practice visual working memory and reasoning tasks. Young children who practice visual working memory and reasoning tasks improve their math skills more than children who focus on spatial rotation exercises, according to a large study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The findings support the notion that training spatial cognition can enhance academic performance and that when it comes to math, the type of training matters.

neurosciencenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Skills#Mathematics#Working Memory#Cognitive Abilities#Cognitive Tests#Cognition Matters#Math Training#Spatial Exercises#Mathematical Learning#Mathematical Training#Academic Abilities#Training Tasks#Mathematical Improvement#Mathematical Performance#Mathematical Problems#Spatial Ability Tests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Country
Sweden
News Break
Relationships
Related
Mental Healthbelmarrahealth.com

Feeling Young Can Reduce Stress and Risk of Cognitive Decline

New research shows how feeling young can greatly impact stress reduction and slow down cognitive decline. People who feel younger have a greater sense of well-being, less inflammation, and better cognitive function. They also have a lower risk of hospitalization. According to a study published by the American Psychological Association,...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

5 Ways to Reduce Safety Risks for Young Children

As parents, one of your top priorities is the safety and well-being of your children. With all the potential pitfalls of day-to-day life, however, navigating the risks can be difficult. These everyday safety tips can help you navigate everything from car seat safety to baby-proofing and safe sleep, keeping your...
KidsNews4Jax.com

Helping Children Process Trauma

Many families are understandably shaken as more news comes out about the disturbing Tristyn Bailey murder case. Colleen Rodrigues, CEO of Jewish Family and Community Services joins us to talk about ways to help your children process trauma.
Petsearth.com

Therapy dogs boost cognitive skills in college students

Therapy dogs can help stressed out students overcome pressure to perform better in college, according to a new study from Washington State University. The researchers found that programs exclusively focused on petting therapy dogs improved thinking and planning skills among students more effectively than traditional stress-management programs. The study revealed...
Kidstheedadvocate.org

3 Productive Activities To Improve Communication And Teaming Skills In Children

Guiding the children to function as a team where they communicate with others, listen to their point of views and then form strategies to accomplish their goals is vital. Encouraging your child to play certain games and activities with you and among their fellow class fellows is an effective way to start.
Fitnessfinchannel.com

Mindfulness, cognitive training, and a healthy lifestyle may help sharpen your focus.

The FINANCIAL -- You're trying to concentrate, but your mind is wandering or you're easily distracted. What happened to the laser-sharp focus you once enjoyed? "Older people tend to have more difficulty filtering out stimuli that are not relevant to the task at hand," says Dr. Kirk Daffner, a neurologist and director of the Center for Brain/Mind Medicine at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital. What's fogging up focus? Below are tips from Harward Medical School:
WorkoutsEurekAlert

Yoga and breathing exercises aid children with ADHD to focus

Yoga and breathing exercises have a positive effect on children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). After special classes, children improve their attention, decrease hyperactivity, they do not get tired longer, they can engage in complex activities longer. This is the conclusion reached by psychologists at Ural Federal University who studied the effect of exercise on functions associated with voluntary regulation and control in 16 children with ADHD aged six to seven years. The results of the study are published in the journal Biological Psychiatry.
uab.edu

Free, virtual ArtPlay program helps young children learn new words

Young children and their families can tune in to “Vocabby’s World,” a free monthly program designed to help grow their vocabulary. Each month “Vocabby’s World” helps preschoolers grow language skills by introducing new words and exploring them through song, movement, visual arts and creativity. Vocabby is a yellow taxicab mascot that sings, dances and teaches new concepts through early education to Birmingham’s youngest learners.
Kidsverywellhealth.com

How to Help an Autistic Child Build Artistic Skills

When a child has an autism diagnosis, the focus is usually on helping them manage daily life as typically as possible. Behavioral and developmental therapies focus on speech, social skills, and self-regulation, while occupational and physical therapies help build skills like handwriting, throwing, and kicking. From the parents’ point of...
Kidsazredbook.com

Children Helping Children Fashion Show

For more than two decades, People Acting Now Discover Answers has collaborated with the Steele Children’s Research Center to fund a critical need. This year, PANDA’s goal was to support the Steele Children’s Research Center’s overall commitment to medical research to find solutions to childhood disorders and diseases. The inspiration came from Dr. Fayez Ghishan’s quote, “If I spend an hour with one child, I help one child. If I spend one hour in the lab, I help 1,000 children.”
WorkoutsWebMD

Exercise Helps the Heart, But Can Manual Labor Hurt?

Exercise you get during leisure time is better for your heart health than on-the-job exercise. In fact, on-the-job physical exercise may actually be harmful to heart health, according to a study published in April. The difference in leisure-time exercise and workplace exercise is a phenomenon sometimes called the “physical activity...
Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

How Math Can Help You Find Love

Here is how math can predict whom you will (and should) love. Math can predict when you should settle down. It’s one of the hardest decisions you will make when dating — when to commit. Settle down too early, and you might wonder if you missed out on someone better. Commit too late, and you will lament “the one that got away.”
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Young children learn best at play, not with screens

I am a retired early childhood educator and I take exception with the collaborative view of the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department and the Public Education Department that Waterford Upstart’s digital learning program will prep preschoolers for kindergarten (“State turns to digital learning to prep preschoolers for kindergarten,” May 10). Waterford Upstart seems like another expensive, “get smart quick” scheme that will not benefit our youngest learners. Public money would be better spent by teaching and encouraging parents to play with and read aloud to their children for at least 15 minutes every day, not by logging into more screen time.
ComputersClickOnDetroit.com

Master today’s most relevant math skills with this $30 training

There’s a high demand for workers who understand the science that powers business data and new technology. With virtual assistants on our phones and self-driving cars on the road, we’re clearly moving toward an AI-powered future. Those with a strong enough mathematical foundation can put their skills to work writing programs and algorithms for such innovations as AI and machine learning. The Mastering Mathematics Training Prep Bundle is designed with the beginner in mind, giving you the skills required to further your knowledge, prepare you for other courses, and boost your resume.
Family Relationshipsmomblogsociety.com

The Brief Guide the Helps Improve Parenting Skills

Are you more of an authoritarian, or do you subscribe to the free-range parenting school of thought? Perhaps you’re a permissive parent, or maybe you sometimes exhibit signs of helicopter parenting?. The thing is, no rule says you can only be one type of parent all the time. There will...
Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

Motivational Interviewing: Skills to Help Improve Patient Compliance

One of the most challenging aspects of working in the medical field is dealing with patients who don't follow medical recommendations and end up sick, suffering, or worse off than when they originally sought care. These days the healthcare industry is expected to provide high-quality, cost-effective, patient-centered care that will improve overall health outcomes. Healthcare professionals are increasingly turning to health outcome research for the evidence-based guidance they need to improve care. Much of the research on health outcomes focuses on patient behavioral responses to changes in healthcare delivery. Additionally, research on chronic disease prevention has also focused on patient behavioral changes (e.g., smoking cessation, weight loss, increase in physical activity). Because these health behaviors are such predictors of increased compliance, improved health, and decreased risk, the ability to create a behavioral change is an essential indicator of improved health outcomes.
Mental Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Cognitive dysfunction

This study states that A complete deliberate investigation of meta-examinations looking at DSM problems and controls across major psychological areas was directed. Results show that intellectual brokenness, named the C factor, is transdiagnostic in psychopathology. The C factor might be essential for the p factor, as proposed by Caspi and associates. Potential transdiagnostic instruments basic this c factor are talked about. Headings for research zeroing in on frequently ignored components in the investigation of intellectual capacity in psychopathology are advertised.