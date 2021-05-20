These Cognitive Exercises Help Young Children Boost Their Math Skills
Summary: Children show improved ability in their math skills when they are trained to practice visual working memory and reasoning tasks. Young children who practice visual working memory and reasoning tasks improve their math skills more than children who focus on spatial rotation exercises, according to a large study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The findings support the notion that training spatial cognition can enhance academic performance and that when it comes to math, the type of training matters.neurosciencenews.com