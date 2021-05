Days before she won the Impact World Championship in January 2020, Tessa Blanchard found herself at the center of controversy when she was accused by numerous fellow wrestlers of bullying and making racist comments behind the scenes. She emphatically denied the accusations at the time, but things took another turn when she stopped appearing at Impact tapings amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and was promptly stripped of the title and released by the company last June. She has since wrestled only two matches, though there's been heavy speculation about which major US promotion she and husband Daga might wind up in.