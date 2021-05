The 2021 NFL schedule is officially here, which means so are Week 1 lines. Some may think it's ridiculous to start putting money down on games four months away. Even I used to be one of those ignorant gamblers. But the truth is there is value to be found in the lines that were posted on Wednesday. The first week of the NFL season is always fun, because you don't have much to go off of. This means you could potentially have a read on a team or matchup that maybe Vegas hasn't realized yet. I went 4-1 on my top five too-early picks last year. Below, you'll find what I'm putting money on this year.