Trail Cameras have become an essential way for hunters to keep track of local deer populations for hunting as well as being a great way to monitor your property for trespassers or other wildlife that might be traipsing through your hunting spot. Stealth Cam has just announced the launch of their enhanced Fusion X wireless trail camera that improves its in-field performance and ease of use which includes their all-new Stealth Cam Command Pro app which gives you access to your enhanced Fusion X Camera anytime, anywhere.