newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lawrence holds the keys to Urban Meyer's future

By The Clemson Insider
chatsports.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban Meyer has made some whacky moves so far at the helm of the Jaguars. But he made one unquestionable decision off the bat, he drafted former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jaguars’ head coach returned to coaching after...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2021 Nfl Draft#American Football#Ohio State#Quarterback#Jacksonville#Clemson#Yahoo Sports#Jaguars#Coaching#Field#Nfl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville's rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don't touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Trevor Lawrence given pitch count in Jaguars rookie camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars have revealed a throwing program for Trevor Lawrence as he recovers from his shoulder injury. According to multiple reports, Lawrence will be monitored with a 30-40 throw pitch count in rookie minicamp. The Jaguars are hoping to manage his repetitions in order to be ready for the...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: Urban Meyer takes shot at Georgia during draft call

During his days coaching the Florida Gators, current Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer became very familiar with the Georgia Bulldogs, as they were one of his biggest rivals. Years later and not even in college football anymore, Meyer still appears to have some disdain for Georgia in his heart.
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.
NFLchatsports.com

Lawrence already feeling at home in Jacksonville

It has only been a couple of weeks since Trevor Lawrence was taken as the first overall pick in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaquars took to Twitter with a special video package on the former Tiger. "It already feels like home." Two weeks ago, we welcomed...
NFLNews4Jax.com

Trevor Lawrence, other Jaguars rookies hit practice field for first time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Urban Meyer-Trevor Lawrence era has officially begun in Jacksonville. During rookie minicamp on Saturday, Lawrence and Meyer finally hit the football field together as Jaguars. Lawrence is still recovering from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. But that recovery did not stop him from throwing a few...
NFLABC News

Saying he feels 'great about it,' rookie RB Travis Etienne aims to 'maximize my opportunity' at WR for Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence is getting a lighter workload, while Travis Etienne is getting as much as he can handle ... at another position. The Jacksonville Jaguars have had Etienne taking the majority of his reps at receiver during the first two days of the team's rookie minicamp to begin the process of turning the ACC's all-time leading rusher into a player who can line up anywhere -- in the backfield, wide or in the slot.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Trevor Lawrence not to be touched at rookie mini-camp, on 30-40 passes per day limit

You think? NFL Coaches, Owners and GM's don't get where they are for being dumb. Re: TNET: Trevor Lawrence not to be touched at rookie mini-camp, on 30-40 passes per day limit. I know that from what we've seen and heard with many NFL owners and head coaches, they don't really care about players like Trevor Lawrence's long term heath. They want them to perform and win now, with the attitude that if you don't last, we'll get another in the draft or trade!!! DW4 become one of the NFL's best QB's in his first NFL contract, and Houston done nothing to assure that he is protected, and they stuck with the mentality that he will have to scramble for his own safety like he had to do through his first 4 years in the NFL!!! Trevor was lucky that he has people where he landed do care about his health....
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Mailbag: What Do We Make of Travis Etienne's Role?

Each week during this year's offseason, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
NFLtwinspires.com

The top 10 NFL games to circle on your calendar for 2021

The NFL released its full schedule for the upcoming 2021 season on Wednesday, and granted fans a collection of mouthwatering matchups to eagerly anticipate. After playing the second-easiest schedule last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers face the most difficult test in 2021. On the flip side, the reigning Super Bowl champions,...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule Breakdown

1. Vs. Buffalo Bills (Week 9) And to think it was just four years ago that the Blake Bortles led Jaguars defeated the Buffalo Bills 9-6 in the playoffs. This is a different Bills team. They are much more formidable and Josh Allen could once again be an MVP caliber player. Even as a rookie Trevor Lawrence should be able to keep the Jags in games. But the defense likely won’t be able to stop the Bills yet. This will be the most difficult game in the 2021 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Clemson football: Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence set to make history

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports. As of now-former Clemson football stars, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence are track to face each other in week one...
NFLpitcherlist.com

Who is MLB’s Equivalent to Trevor Lawrence?

Not all top picks are created equal. When is the last time the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft was viewed as a sure thing to develop into a superstar, the way that new Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is talked about after he was the top pick in this year’s NFL draft?
NFLWLTX.com

Jaguars host Rookie Mini-Camp this weekend

Saturday started with a bang: jersey numbers were finally revealed for the Jaguars' nine, 2021 draftees and their additional, six undrafted free agent signees. The one that caught seemingly every fan's eyes: number one. Travis Etienne, the 25th overall pick in this April's Draft, will rock the No. 1 for the first time in his career in his first season in Jacksonville.