The price of lumber is going through the roof. Since its low in April of 2020, it’s gone up sevenfold to more than $1600 per thousand board feet. Phil Crone with the Dallas Builders Association says in some cases, that’s caused the price of new homes to increase, even after the contract has been signed. Crone says one thing that the Biden administration can do to help in the short-term is to do away with a Trump-era tariff on Canadian lumber, which is currently at nine-percent.