The Sportsman’s Corner: Trout Unlimited member named first “Spirit of TU” award winner

Stocked trout don’t take long to acclimate to their surroundings. Within a week or two of the recent dumps of rainbows and browns across the state, these fish spread out and stalk the water column for just about anything edible. Whether that’s the first rising midge populations of the year, small nymphs on the bottom, or other prey items, trout find most of what they need below the surface. On those still evenings early on as they pick off rising insects, my all means, have a few dry flies at the ready for some fun surface action; but in most cases, getting down into the water column is important in upping an angler’s catch rate on the long rod when fishing prairie impoundments.