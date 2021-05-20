The Sportsman’s Corner: Trout Unlimited member named first “Spirit of TU” award winner
Recently, Mike Vito of the Deerfield River Chapter of Trout Unlimited informed me that a chapter member received a significant recognition from Trout Unlimited. Active member and chapter board member Kevin Kaminski received the "Spirit of TU Award." Trout Unlimited was founded in Michigan in 1959 and presently has 300,000 members and friends and more than 400 chapters nationwide. This year is their debut of the new Spirit of TU Award.