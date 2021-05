At last check, in the current trading session, AWX stock surged by 22.58% to $5.08. AWX stock previously closed the session at $4.14. The AWX stock volume traded about 6.56 million shares. In the past year up-to-date AWX stock had surged by 209.28% and in the past week had moved up by 17.07%. in the past three and six months, the stock had rallied 18.07% and 125.23%. Furthermore, Avalon Holdings Corporation is currently valued at $16.25 million and has 3.88 million outstanding shares.