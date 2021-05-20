BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Love Hemp Group PLC ('Love Hemp' or the 'Company') (Formerly World High Life PLC) Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, announces that it has received notifications from warrant holders to exercise warrants over 34,814,285 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of 1 pence per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holders for aggregate cash proceeds of £348,142. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.