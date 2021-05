Properties are completing transactions in the U.S. and across the globe. Here are the details:. MGP to acquire MGM Springfield real estate for $400M. MGM Resorts International (MGM Resorts) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) have entered into a definitive agreement whereby MGP will purchase the real estate assets associated with MGM Springfield in Western Massachusetts. MGM Resorts will lease the property from MGP and continue to operate the property following the consummation of the transaction, with no expected change to its employees, vendors, customers and the community.