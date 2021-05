In a filing this week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, project management software provider Procore Technologies reported that it plans to offer 9.47 million shares at a per-share price of between $60 and $65 per share as part of its initial public offering, bringing in as much as $615.5 million. The company estimates a mid-range per share price of $62.50 and net proceeds of between $552.9 million and $608.5 million. At the high end of that range, the company would have a market capitalization of $8.3 billion, equal to that of some of the country's top specialty contractors.