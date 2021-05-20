Result of AGM

SunPower, a California-headquartered solar power generation and energy storage company, has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended April 4, 2021. The company’s GAAP revenue increased from $290.5 millions in Q1 2020 to $306.4 millions in Q1 2021. GAAP loss decreased by $57.6 million, including $44.7 million related to a mark-to-market loss on equity investments, $7.1 million related to results of operations of legacy business to be exited, $5.0 million related to stock-based compensation expense, $5.2 million related to litigation costs, $3.8 million related to restructuring charges, and $1.0 million related to business reorganization costs. This was partially offset by $5.4 million gain on sale and impairment of residential lease assets and $3.8 million for income taxes and other non-recurring items. Gross margin increased by 660 basis points (BPS) YOY and improved linearity compared to prior years. The firm generated positive cash flow at the business unit level and repaid our 8.5 percent CEDA loan early in April.