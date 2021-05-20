newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Result of AGM

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 14 hours ago

TEAM plc (AIM: TEAM), the Jersey based active fund management group, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, were duly passed. Enquiries. TEAM plc. Mark Clubb / Matthew Moore. Telephone: +44 (0) 1534 877210. Hannam & Partners. (Financial Adviser to...

www.sharecast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agm#Ipo#Investment Management#Financial Management#Financial Investment#Fund Management#Public Investment#Agm Team Plc#Hannam Partners#Jeremy Grime Telephone#Ipo#Ernest Bell Telephone#Canaccord Genuity Limited#Company#Portfolio Management#Financial Adviser#Asset Management#Result#Trading#Public Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
PLC
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Select Medical Holdings

On May 5, 2021, Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) declared a dividend payable on June 1, 2021 to its shareholders. Select Medical Holdings also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Select Medical Holdings is set for May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.12, equating to a dividend yield of 1.31% at current price levels.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Bright Machines to go public via merger with SPAC SCVX in $1.1 billion deal

Bright Machines, which makes software aimed at automating manufacturing, is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation SCVX Corp. in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half, at which time the combined company will operate as Bright Machines and trade under the ticker "BRTM," the companies said in a joint statement. The new company will have up to $435 million in cash proceeds, while a group of investors, including XN, Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd., SB Management Limited (a subsidiary of SoftBank...
Businessmassdevice.com

Align to repurchase $1B of its common stock

Tempe, Ariz.–based Align may purchase up to $1 billion of its common stock over the next three years under the repurchase program, according to a news release. Align said the authorization of the repurchase program follows a $600 million authorization from May 23, 2018, for which the company entered into a $100 million accelerated repurchase transaction on April 30 of this year. That transaction is intended to complete the earlier repurchase program.
Businessdallassun.com

Results of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

- Ends - For further information please visit www.condorgold.com or contact:. Condor Gold plc was admitted to AIM in May 2006 and dual listed on the TSX in January 2018. The Company is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nicaragua. In August 2018, the Company announced...
Economynationalmortgagenews.com

Finance of America's nonlending biz expected to outperform mortgage in ‘21

Finance of America's diversified business model should help the newly public company navigate the headwinds facing the mortgage business going forward, CEO Patricia Cook said on the company's first quarter earnings call. During the first quarter, Finance of America's fee-based portfolio management and lender services businesses contributed meaningfully to the...
BusinessLife Style Extra

UPDATE: Ultra Electronics to consult with shareholders after AGM vote

(Alliance News) - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC on Wednesday noted that 22% of its shareholders vote against Chair William Rice's reappointment. Having consulted with major shareholders extensively in recent weeks, the company said it understands that shareholders' primary concern was that Ultra Electronics has not yet met the target of 33% of women on its board.
Financial Reportsinsurancebusinessmag.com

Zurich Insurance Group posts Q1 2021 results

Zurich Insurance Group has posted its first quarterly update of 2021 and overall, it has been a strong start to the year for the global insurer. Its property and casualty (P&C) gross written premium (GWP) is up 14% to US$11,032 million, with growth of 9% on a like-for-like basis, which the group noted is driven by strong growth in commercial insurance as well as further improvement in pricing.
EconomyBenzinga

Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation - 2021 AGM

SHARBOT LAKE, ON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Frontenac Mortgage Investment Corporation (Frontenac) hereby announces that the Board of Directors has established a record date of May 9, 2021. This date establishes the list of shareholders eligible to receive notice of and vote at the Annual General and Special Meeting (AGM). The AGM will be held virtually on June 18, 2021. The meeting will start at 2:00 p.m.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Annual Report and Accounts and AGM

RBG Holdings plc (AIM: RBGP), the professional services group, confirms that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 is available to view on the Group's website at: www.rbgholdings.co.uk/investor-relations/reports-documents-and-circulars/. The Notice of AGM will be published in due course and a further announcement will be made at this time.
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Better.com to go public through SPAC merger, valued at $7.7 billion

After massive fundraises fueled months of IPO speculation, Better.com announced today it will go public through a merger agreement. The specialty purpose acquisition company Aurora Acquisition Corp. — formed by London-based private equity firm Novator Capital — will combine with the digital lender. Novator committed $200 million through a private investment in public equity. The deal should close some time in the fourth quarter, barring shareholder and regulatory approval.
Businessdallassun.com

Amex Exploration Provides Corporate Update and Reminds Shareholders of Webcast of AGM

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Amex Exploration Inc. ('Amex or the Company') (TSXV:AMX)(FRA:MX0)(OTCQX:AMXEF) Amex is pleased to provide a corporate update and remind shareholders of its Annual General and Special Meeting which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern and will be made available via webcast in consideration of current Covid 19 Government guidelines. Registration details of the webcast are found at the bottom of this release.
Financial Reportssaurenergy.com

SunPower Releases “Solid” Financial Results for Q1 2021

SunPower, a California-headquartered solar power generation and energy storage company, has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended April 4, 2021. The company’s GAAP revenue increased from $290.5 millions in Q1 2020 to $306.4 millions in Q1 2021. GAAP loss decreased by $57.6 million, including $44.7 million related to a mark-to-market loss on equity investments, $7.1 million related to results of operations of legacy business to be exited, $5.0 million related to stock-based compensation expense, $5.2 million related to litigation costs, $3.8 million related to restructuring charges, and $1.0 million related to business reorganization costs. This was partially offset by $5.4 million gain on sale and impairment of residential lease assets and $3.8 million for income taxes and other non-recurring items. Gross margin increased by 660 basis points (BPS) YOY and improved linearity compared to prior years. The firm generated positive cash flow at the business unit level and repaid our 8.5 percent CEDA loan early in April.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Notice of AGM, Annual Report, Scrip Dividend

IP Group plc - 2020 Annual Report; Notice of AGM; Scrip Dividend Scheme. IP Group plc (LSE: IPO) ("IP Group" or "the Company" or "the Group"), the developer of intellectual property-based businesses, announces that it has published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020. In...
Retailirmagazine.com

Retail Investors report now available

IR Magazine has released a new report examining how IR engages with retail investors. The report investigates the current levels of retail investment, how these have changed in recent times and how satisfied IROs are with these investment levels. The report also looks at how best to communicate with retail investors and how engagement with them differs from dealings with institutional investors.
Real EstateShareCast

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Notice of AGM

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387) Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Aberdeen Standard Investments, Bow Bells House, 1 Bread Street, London, EC4M 9HH on 18 June 2021 at 10:00 AM.
Businessaithority.com

Bridge Industrial and PSP Investments Form Joint Venture for UK Logistics Investment

Joint venture to assemble portfolio of urban infill last-mile industrial facilities in Greater London and the UK. Bridge Industrial (“Bridge”) and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (“PSP Investments”) today announced the establishment of a joint venture to acquire and develop logistics properties in the United Kingdom, targeting a portfolio value of £1 billion ($1.4 billion USD).
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Company has submitted a copy of each of the following documents to the National Storage Mechanism, and these will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Annual Accounts for the year ended 31 December...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

PNC Financial Receives Approval For BBVA USA Acquisition

Diversified financial services company The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) has received regulatory approval for its acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. along with its U.S. banking subsidiary. The approval included the green light from the Board of Governor of the Federal Reserve System, the Office of the Comptroller of...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Abhay Tewari appointed MD and Chief Executive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd (SUD LIFE) announced the appointment of Abhay Tewari as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f 15th May 2021. Abhay Tewari joined the company in the year 2014 as Appointed Actuary. Prior to his...