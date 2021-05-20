newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Lifting of Temporary Suspension of Share Trading

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 9 hours ago

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 20 May 2021. Amigo Holdings PLC. ("Amigo" or the "Company")

www.sharecast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Company Secretary#Uk#Investor Relations#Eu#Amigo Holdings Plc#The Company Rrb#Lse#The Premium Segment#The Scheme Of Arrangement#Trading#Guarantor Loans#Ordinary Shares#Court Hearing#Laws#Uk#Asymmetric Information#Cobbett#Ends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Pair Trades In Tech Space

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners said he would buy Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI) and sell Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). He is a seller of Coinbase because he expects it to have the same destiny as stockbrokers who were replaced by investment advisors. Coinbase is a stockbroker of cryptos and it's going to end up being commoditized, just like TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab were last year, said Tepper. Silvergate makes money off the money it has on deposit and it trades at less than half the multiple of Coinbase.
Retaildailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchanges Are ‘Over-Earning’ From Retail Investors, Expect Trading Fees To Fall: Bernstein Analyst

Research firm AllianceBernstein is concluding that crypto trading fees on exchanges are too high, but believes the charges will fall over time. In an interview with CNBC, Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat states that, by tracking the value of fees accrued by traditional stock market exchanges, it can be deduced that trading fees in the sector decreased over the last twenty years. Rawat predicts that the same phenomenon will occur in the crypto trading sector.
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

Stakers Weighs Its Options as Appeal to Lift License Suspension in the UK Fails

It’s a well-known fact in the gaming space that the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) expects gaming operators to toe the line at all times and that it doesn’t allow much margin for error. The regulator has repeatedly cracked down on companies that it feels aren’t playing by the rules, issuing fines, suspending licenses, and even seeking criminal investigations against certain individuals. At this stage, operators that want to do business in the UK should know that understanding the regulatory framework completely is paramount to survivability, but sometimes, missteps still happen. That was the case for online gambling brand Stakers, which has lost an appeal, according to SBC News, to have its license reinstated, effectively ending the platform’s short run in the UK.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Post-Earnings, This E-Commerce Stock Is a Screaming Buy

E-commerce stocks have been big winners over the last year, but some have gotten more attention than others. CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) surged in the early stages of the crisis as sales from the small-cap stock formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts ramped up, riding tailwinds in both e-commerce and auto parts.
StocksTelegraph

Alphawave shares plunge on first day of trading

Shares in chip designer Alphawave slumped 18pc as trading began in another opening day flop for a high profile London float. The Canadian semiconductor company had priced its shares at 410p but they fell as low as 350p, cutting its value by more than half a billion pounds. The float...
StocksBusiness Insider

Interlapse Shares Now Trading in the United States, Symbol INLAF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSXV: INLA) (OTCQB: INLAF) reports that its shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, trading symbol: INLAF. The Company's dual listing in Canada and now in the United States provides Interlapse with a broader...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Trading Nation' Traders Share Thoughts On NortonLifeLock, Zscaler, More

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global and Lido Advisors and Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners spoke about the cybersecurity stocks. Sanchez likes NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK), which was upgraded by Bank Of America, but she is looking at CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE: CACI) because she sees a more interesting trajectory for the stock.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Public Bank shares shine in early trade

KUALA LUMPUR (May 12): Shares in Public Bank Bhd rose today, and the counter was among the top five actively traded stocks on Bursa Malaysia this morning, hours after the banking group announced a record first-quarter net profit. At 9.06am, the stock had risen 11 sen to RM4.21, with 4.96...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

China's Onion Global Priced IPO At $7.25/ADS On Friday

Chinese dream factory of lifestyle brands, Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG), went public under the ticker symbol "OG" on the NYSE on Friday. It offered 12.5 million shares at a par value of up to $11.71. The company priced its IPO at $7.25/ADS on Friday. The aggregate offering size of...
StocksBenzinga

Why Shares Of FireEye Are Trading Higher Today

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares are trading higher following a media report indicating the company is assisting an investigation into a cyber attack on the US Colonial Pipeline. FireEye is a pure-play cybersecurity firm that offers solutions for networks, endpoints, and email. At the time of publication, the stock was trading 4.92%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why PolarityTE Shares Are Trading Higher On Monday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) shares are trading higher after the company announced its Diabetic Foot Ulcers trial met its primary and secondary endpoints. In the company's multi-center randomized controlled trial, 70% of patients treated with SkinTE plus standard of care showed wound closure at 12 weeks, compared with 34% of patients receiving standard of care alone. Additionally, the SkinTE plus standard of care group showed a percent area reduction of 84.4% compared with 53.5% in the standard of care alone group.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Scientific Games Shares Are Trading Lower As Pandemic Hits Q1 Gaming Revenue

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 1% year-on-year to $729 million, beating the analyst consensus of $713.24 million. Gaming revenue declined 23% Y/Y to $244 million from the pandemic-induced restrictions for global casinos; Lottery revenue rose 17% Y/Y to $248 million from U.S. instant game sales, large Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots, and strength in Europe.
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

Aussie shares bought up, ASX 200 trades at historically high levels

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The Australian stock exchange reached an all-time high on Monday, while stocks in Japan also rose. There was a modest gain in China, but Hong Kong late in the day was trading in the red. The Australian All Ordinaries jumped 83.50 points or 1.14 percent to...
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Shares Have Positive Lead For Monday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting more than 45 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,200-point plateau and it's predicted to move higher again on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian...
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Why Shares Of Beyond Meat Are Trading Lower Today

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and said it continues to experience 'significantly reduced demand in its foodservice channel' due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said retail customer demand has moderated since the early stages of the pandemic.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Citigroup considers crypto amid surge in customer demand on Wall Street

Citigroup is reportedly considering offering crypto-related services to its customers in response to rising demand, specifically from asset managers and hedge funds. The financial services firm’s global head of foreign exchange, Itay Tuchman, told the Financial Times on Friday that the investment bank was already exploring the possibility of providing crypto services to its clients.