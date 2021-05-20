Lifting of Temporary Suspension of Share Trading

It’s a well-known fact in the gaming space that the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) expects gaming operators to toe the line at all times and that it doesn’t allow much margin for error. The regulator has repeatedly cracked down on companies that it feels aren’t playing by the rules, issuing fines, suspending licenses, and even seeking criminal investigations against certain individuals. At this stage, operators that want to do business in the UK should know that understanding the regulatory framework completely is paramount to survivability, but sometimes, missteps still happen. That was the case for online gambling brand Stakers, which has lost an appeal, according to SBC News, to have its license reinstated, effectively ending the platform’s short run in the UK.