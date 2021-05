Epik Prime works with globally recognised names to produce exciting new digital experiences in the age of virtual reality and NFTs. COVID-19 kept the majority of the world’s population stuck indoors for months on end last year, but business continued to bloom in the digital world and global interest in the gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality industries has become bigger than ever before. But even with the restrictions easing in some countries the appetite for life in the virtual and augmented world is still growing; many event companies, artists and performers have made the leap into the virtual world in order to continue engaging with their fans in a new and innovative way, hosting interactive events on popular platforms in recent months.