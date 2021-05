One of the most important positions held in a company is that of a director. These individuals are responsible for all major decisions taken within a company for its development and growth. However, when a director fails to meet the expectations, the other members may appeal to remove the director from their position of power. This process is called the director disqualification. Today, we will take a thorough look at what it is and various other details about it so that you can have a clear idea right off the bet. Let us begin.