Health

How EMS stepped up

By Kelly Grayson, NRP, CCP
ems1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday started EMS Week 2021, and once again, it slipped up on me. I’ve been an unrepentant EMS Week cynic for years. I snipe that EMS On the Hill Day is for legislators to get photo ops with EMTs they’re content to ignore the rest of the year; that EMS week cookouts always seem to be made from the leftovers from Nurse’s Week, and that none of the goodies are still around by the time the night shift comes on. I constantly make fun of the adrenaline-junkie, heroic EMS Week themes, and I’ve even gone so far as to say that we should be advocating for EMS the other 51 weeks of the year, and suggest (only half-jokingly) that we all take a vacation for the third week in May, to let the public get a taste of what a week without EMS would be like. It all had an Ebenezer Scrooge-ish, “Bah, humbug!” kind of vibe.

www.ems1.com
