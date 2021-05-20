Palo Pinto grand jury issues capital murder indictment

A Palo Pinto County grand jury April 28 indicted a Mineral Wells man on charges of capital murder after the death of a 7-month-old in September, 2020. Christopher Andrew Cervantez was initially arrested on a charge of injury to a child after Mineral Wells dispatch received a medical call that an infant had fallen and was injured. Cervantez, who was watching the infant at the time, reported the child had fallen off the bed.