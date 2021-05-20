TBA Announces Noms for Flat Breeders' Awards
The annual TBA Flat Breeders' Awards Evening, sponsored by Fitzdares, will take place Tuesday, July 13 at Chippenham Park, near Newmarket. The short-listed nominees have been announced for seven of the 14 awards to be presented at the event. The evening, which celebrates British breeding success from the 2020 Flat racing season, will be hosted by Gina Bryce. The award's ceremony will be preceded by a drinks reception and dinner. To secure tickets, click here.www.thoroughbreddailynews.com