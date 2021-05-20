TBA Announces Noms for Flat Breeders' Awards

On May 6, 2021, CrossFit HQ announced a brand new competition called PairUP ThrowDOWN that gives partners, teammates, and rivals the opportunity to, well, pair up to throw down. According to their press release, this new format competition is “for anyone who wants to work together to test their fitness and teamwork against peers across the globe.” The competition can be performed anywhere, but the format consists of a single workout that can be performed within a one-hour window to be easily integrated into a CrossFit affiliate‘s class schedule.