CU track sends 25 athletes to NCAA West Prelims
Colorado track and field will send a squad of 25 student-athletes to the NCAA West Preliminaries May 26-May 29 at Texas A&M in College Station. The CU women racked up 16 athletes to the prelims across eight different events. The men are sending nine individuals in five different events. All athletes will be battling for a top-12 spot in their events to advance to the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships June 9-June 12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.www.buffzone.com