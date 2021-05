The FDA will approve the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for 12-to 15-year-old teens as early as next week, a government official told CNN. The official, who asked for anonymity, said that the FDA has to modify the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine. The agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee had previously held meetings to decide whether to recommend emergency use authorization for the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but this process will not happen when extending the use of the Pfizer vaccine to teens, the FDA told CNN.