Pesto Eggs

By Katherine Martinelli
The Daily Meal
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day there's a new viral recipe thanks to TikTok. While some are flops, many have turned out to be pretty good (we're looking at you feta pasta and tortilla hack). The latest is one of the simplest yet: pesto eggs. The genius of the recipe lies in its simplicity. All you do is use pesto instead of butter or oil to cook your eggs, whether you prefer them fried or scrambled. That's it! It's a super quick and easy way (if you use jarred or premade pesto) of putting a super flavorful breakfast on the table in mere minutes.

