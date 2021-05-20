Busta Rhymes Ripped Dilla Production On "Turn Me Up Some"

Last year, as fans were excited over the Verzuz match-ups, people were asking for a Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony pairing. There were rumors that the Verzuz was in the works, but information regarding the potential music event went dark. In November, DJ Paul caught up with us and revealed that his crew and Bone Thugs had agreed to appear in a similar format to Verzuz, albeit it was independent. They planned on sharing the stage outside of the Verzuz bubble, but Paul claims just 30 minutes before they went live, Swizz Beatz called Krayzie Bone and told them all to hold off until they could officially get Verzuz on board.