Busta Rhymes Ripped Dilla Production On "Turn Me Up Some"
Today, we celebrate the birthday of one of the greatest rappers of all time, Busta Rhymes, who turns 49. In honor of the legendary emcee, whose recent album ELE2: The Wrath Of God proved that he's still going strong, it feels appropriate to highlight one of his many timeless tunes. While Busta has many hit singles to draw from, sometimes looking to the deeper cuts is the move, and his 2002 album It Ain't Safe No More is filled with such selections.www.hotnewhiphop.com