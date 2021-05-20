newsbreak-logo
Angelina Jolie Poses for 'National Geographic' While Covered in Bees, Reveals She Couldn't Shower for 3 Days Before Shoot!

By National Geographic
Just Jared
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of National Geographic’s exclusive World Bee Day interview with Angelina Jolie, the famed magazine released this amazing new photo!. The 45-year-old actress, director, and humanitarian said to the mag, “With so much we are worried about around the world and so many people feeling overwhelmed with bad news and the reality of what is collapsing, this is one that we can manage. We can certainly all step in and do our part.”

