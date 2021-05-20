Angelina Jolie Poses for 'National Geographic' While Covered in Bees, Reveals She Couldn't Shower for 3 Days Before Shoot!

Proud mom Angelina Jolie recently gushed over how supportive her tribe is — and also revealed she isn't letting just anybody into her life to meet her gang of six. While chatting about taking care of her brood on E! News’ Daily Pop, she said, "Of course you wake up and you just feel like, 'I've got to make sure they're OK. I've got to make sure they're mentally OK,' but honestly I think a few years ago it switched, and they're thinking, 'I've got to make sure mom's OK.'"