newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Is it a hangover or do you have coronavirus? The key difference between the two

By Jackson Ronnie
todaynewspost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHangovers can be dreadful and cause you to consider whether or not you’ve contracted coronavirus when out for drinks. The only way to know you’ve got coronavirus for sure is to take a test, but there are ways to differentiate between a bad hangover and COVID-19. Express.co.uk chatted to LloydsPharmacy Pharmacist Anshu Kaura to find out how to tell if you’ve just had one too many and haven’t caught coronavirus.

todaynewspost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Poisoning#Pcr Test#Cdc#Food Poisoning#Blood Poisoning#Lead Poisoning#Fitness Health#Lloydspharmacy#Pfizer Covid#Cdc#T C#Ads Hangovers#Dehydration#Symptoms#Nausea#Diarrhoea#Severe Grogginess#Drinking Alcohol#Bed#Cures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthMedical News Today

Coronavirus: How long is a person contagious?

The novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, is highly contagious. Even people who do not have any symptoms can transmit the virus. How long a person is contagious with the coronavirus varies, and scientists do not have a precise answer that applies to every case. When in doubt as...
Public Healthhealthdigest.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects That Might Be Signs Of An Allergic Reaction

While it's perfectly normal to experience mild side effects after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, some people may have more severe symptoms than others. Although it is rare, it's possible to develop an allergic reaction to the vaccine. It's not uncommon to experience mild to moderate side effects shortly after getting...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The Wrong Amount of Water to Drink Every Day, Says Exercise Scientist

Your body is 60% water, health and fitness experts will tell you, and one of the cornerstones of a healthy and active life is replenishing your body with its most vital necessity. According to the Journal of Biological Chemistry, your brain and heart are 73% water, your lungs are 83% water, your muscles are 79% water, your skin is 64% water, and even your bones are composed of 31% water. After all, this is why consuming enough H20 provides energy, optimizes your metabolism, brightens your skin, and helps your body flush out toxins and focus your brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a new study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Caught COVID and Maybe Didn't Know It.
Skin CareHuffingtonPost

'COVID Nails' Could Be A Sign You Had The Virus

We’ve heard of COVID tongue, rashes and even fingers and toes – and now there’s yet another possible sign you’ve had the virus: COVID nails. Professor Tim Spector, principal investigator of the Zoe COVID Symptom Study app, shared a photo of the phenomenon on Twitter, suggesting COVID nails are “increasingly being recognized as the nails recover after infection and the growth recovers, leaving a clear line.”
Public Healthseattlepi.com

Coronavirus variants: What should you do about them?

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave strange advice. It said vaccinated people could go almost anywhere indoors or outdoors without a mask. The exceptions are airplanes, buses, and trains. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden immediately took off their masks and were joyful about...
Public HealthNews4Jax.com

Did you experience any out-of-the-ordinary side effects from your COVID vaccine?

It’s becoming easier and easier to find an available COVID-19 vaccine, which for many, comes as a relief following a tough past year or so. If you received your vaccine, you were probably made aware of some of the side effects that often accompany one or both of the shots: perhaps a mild headache, some chills or body aches, a slight fever, a sore arm, fatigue or nausea.
Healthphl17.com

How do I cure a hangover?

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (WOWK) — A hangover is an unpleasant result of drinking more than your body can handle. If you spent the night out and woke up experiencing diarrhea, fatigue, headache, nausea, and/or shaking, you may just have one. And bartenders have a few ideas on the best ways to get through it.
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Difference Between Butter and Ghee?

The difference between butter and ghee is listed below. Burning point Higher (485°F) Lower (350°F) Ghee is clarified butter commonly used in Indian and Pakistani cuisines. It is made from butter obtained from cow or buffalo milk. Cow milk butter is heated on low heat until water evaporates, leaving behind milk solids. The solids are skimmed or strained if needed. The remnant is clarified liquid fat known as ghee.
Weight Losshealthdigest.com

What To Do If You Have Frequent Heartburn

Heartburn is a painful, burning sensation in the chest that is usually more prominent after eating, in the evening, or when lying down, according to the Mayo Clinic. During an episode of heartburn, a person may also experience a bitter taste in their mouth. Heartburn is very common, and an occasional bout is completely normal and can be managed by lifestyle changes and over-the-counter medications. Frequent heartburn, however, may be a sign of a more serious medical condition.
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation UK

I went from regular TV commentator on COVID to long COVID sufferer in just a few months

I first heard about the novel coronavirus on New Year’s Eve, 2019 – although the virus was yet to be identified. ProMed, an organisation that sends alerts on disease outbreaks worldwide, sent an urgent request for information about four patients in Wuhan, China, who were being treated for “pneumonia of unknown cause”. The media soon got wind of the story, and from then until the end of February, I spent most of my time being interviewed.
Pharmaceuticalsbesthealthmag.ca

7 Totally Normal Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects to Be Ready For

The Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in Canada were developed in record time, leading some people to surmise that they carry significant risks. This is not true. No steps were skipped and tens of thousands of people safely made it through clinical trials. We should be even more reassured now. More than a billion doses have been given worldwide.
Skin Carehealthdigest.com

What You Should Know About 'COVID Nails'

You don't need us to tell you that COVID-19 has fundamentally changed billions of people's everyday lives since 2020. Yet and still, the multitude of side effects and symptoms of the disease continue to reveal themselves. You have likely heard about the prolonged exhaustion and other lingering side effects that can follow COVID-19 infection. Luckily, though, this latest symptom known as "COVID nails," which presents itself in certain individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, is not as noticeable or serious as the others.
Drinkssprudge.com

Will Coffee Cure A Hangover Or Just Make It Worse?

One of the great cruelties of aging is that with each passing year it takes fewer and fewer drinks to invoke the dreaded hangover demon. I used to be able to consume alcohol at alarming rates with nary a headache in sight, not even enough of one to justify skipping class (though I would anyway). Now, I can’t so much as smell an IPA or agave-based spirit without needing a cold compress and about 18 hours of sleep.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthdigest.com

What A Headache On One Side Of Your Body Really Means

Headaches can be one of the most baffling and frustrating health issues. While some have obvious causes, like dehydration or a bump on the head, many come on for seemingly no reason at all. And what about headaches that occur on only one side? Do they mean anything, or require any different kind of treatment?