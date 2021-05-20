Is it a hangover or do you have coronavirus? The key difference between the two

Your body is 60% water, health and fitness experts will tell you, and one of the cornerstones of a healthy and active life is replenishing your body with its most vital necessity. According to the Journal of Biological Chemistry, your brain and heart are 73% water, your lungs are 83% water, your muscles are 79% water, your skin is 64% water, and even your bones are composed of 31% water. After all, this is why consuming enough H20 provides energy, optimizes your metabolism, brightens your skin, and helps your body flush out toxins and focus your brain.