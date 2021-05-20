newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The Latest: WVirginia debuts portal for vaccinated residents

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. -- West Virginia’s governor debuted a new portal Thursday for vaccinated residents aged 16 to 35 to receive a $100 incentive. Those in the age group who received all required doses of the vaccine can register at governor.wv.gov to get their prize of a $100 U.S. Treasury bond or a gift card of the same value. Gov. Jim Justice announced plans for the incentive program last month, and it will apply retroactively to people who already received the vaccine.

www.audacy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Vermont State
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Vaccine Doses#U S Adults#Health Centers#Older Adults#Data Centers#U S Treasury#Justice#Ap#Pennsylvanians#German#Turkish#The Health Ministry#Americans#The European Union#Interior#World Trade Organization#Wto#National Security Council#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
South Africa
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

States request fewer coronavirus vaccines as demand plummets

States are requesting fewer doses of the coronavirus vaccine as demand for shots plummets, according to AP. Why it matters: Over half of all American adults have now gotten at least one shot of a vaccine, and 42% of adults are fully vaccinated. But administering more vaccines may become more difficult because adults who are enthusiastic about getting vaccinated have likely already received at least one dose.
Public HealthThe Guardian

States turning down Covid-19 vaccine doses as US demand declines

Declining demand for Covid-19 vaccines in the US is causing states across the country to refuse their full allocations of doses from the federal government, despite concerted efforts to raise national take-up rates. Reduced demand, which is contributing to a growing stockpile of doses, comes as nearly 46% of the...
HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Ontario stops giving Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

TORONTO — Canada’s largest province says it will stop giving out first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns over blood clots. Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams says the decision has been made out of an abundance of caution because of increased instances of a rare blood clotting disorder linked to the shot.
Worldthaienquirer.com

Vaccines to be extended to resident foreigners from June

The Thai government will provide Covid-19 vaccines for foreigners living and working in Thailand by June, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday. “The policy is to provide the vaccines to every group, regardless of nationality, but since there are a limited number of vaccines at the beginning, there is a need to allocate them to the people who needed them the most first,” said Thanee Saengrat, the ministry’s spokesman.
Public HealthParkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated residents

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice today said he is lifting the face covering mandate for residents who are fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Justice was reacting to the recommendations on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control that said people who have been vaccinated can go about without a mask.
Public Healthmountainviewtoday.ca

Who have provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?

As COVID-19 vaccine supplies ramp up across the country, most provinces and territories have released details of who can expect to receive a shot in the coming weeks. Health Canada says up to 37 million doses of vaccine could be shipped in May and June, but only 20.3 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 1.04 million doses of Moderna are confirmed. The remaining 11.3 million doses of Moderna, and another four million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca from various sources are still tentative.
Pennsylvania StateCumberland County Sentinel

Pennsylvania reports 50% of adults are fully vaccinated

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania marked a milestone on Thursday, with 50% of adults statewide now considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Wolf administration says it will lift an order requiring unvaccinated people to wear masks in public once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated, meaning at least two weeks beyond the last required dose.
Public HealthCNN

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

Oregon relaxes mask rules, but mandate continues indoors unless vaccination is proven. Following last week’s guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Oregon Health Authority says they will no longer require masks in most indoor public places. However, unlike many states, the change will not apply...
Public HealthArkansas Online

New-case tally on rise; UAMS warns of risk for virus surge

Arkansas posted its largest increase in coronavirus cases in almost a month on Tuesday as a report from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences warned of the potential for a surge of infections fueled by faster-spreading variants and summer gatherings. The 313 cases that were added to the state's...
HealthMiddletown Press

W.Va. opens portal for $100 prize for young vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's governor debuted a new portal Thursday for vaccinated residents aged 16 to 35 to receive a $100 incentive. Those in the age group who received all required doses of the vaccine can register at governor.wv.gov to get their prize of a $100 U.S. Treasury bond or a gift card of the same value. Gov. Jim Justice announced plans for the incentive program last month, and it will apply retroactively to people who already received the vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: India: UN vaccine program delayed to end of year

NEW DELHI — The Serum Institute of India says it hopes to start delivering coronavirus vaccine doses to the U.N. backed effort known as COVAX and to other countries by the end of the year, which will significantly set back global efforts to immunize people against COVID-19. In March, India’s Serum Institute, the world’s biggest vaccine maker and the main supplier of COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX, said it was postponing all exports of coronavirus vaccines to deal with the explosive surge of cases on the subcontinent. At the time, the World Health Organization and Gavi announced the delay would affect about 90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, but they expected deliveries to resume by June.
WorldPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Saudi Arabia: Residents show vaccination proof

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia says starting in August, residents must show proof of vaccination to enter government offices, use public transportation, attend schools and other activities. The move is the first by the kingdom to tie the economic reopening to its vaccination campaign. It follows similar steps...
Industrycgdev.org

How Does the Market for Vaccines Work?

This piece first appeared in Economics Observatory. Effective vaccines are developed through collaboration between governments, publicly funded research universities and for-profit pharmaceutical companies. But the incentives to produce the doses can often leave out lower-income countries. The Covid-19 pandemic is still raging across the world, with some countries such as...
Pharmaceuticalsadvancedsciencenews.com

US declares support for waiver of COVID-19 vaccines patents

While in many wealthy nations vaccine roll-outs are gaining momentum — countries like the US, the UK, and Israel reporting vaccinating between 40-65% of their populations — the virus is causing devastation in poorer parts of the world, with new variants posing significant risks to global health. Vaccines are our...
Rockland County, NYwrcr.com

NY to Adopt Latest CDC Mask Guidelines for Vaccinated Residents

Starting tomorrow New York State is adopting the CDC’s newest mask guidance for those who have been vaccinated. While individual businesses may still have their own guidance and rules, many organizations or events, such as restaurants and basketball games, will be able to follow the new guidelines with social distancing where necessary, or they could offer unvaccinated areas. In his COVID press conference yesterday, governor Andrew Cuomo said he recognizes we are still suffering from immeasurable damage since COVID began…