Missouri State

Missouri lawmakers gained traction this year in an attempt to close the domestic violence gun loophole — and they’re already preparing for next year

themissouritimes.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEfforts this year to close Missouri’s domestic violence gun loophole were ultimately unsuccessful this year — but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle promised to continue their efforts next year. The loophole was created in 2016 when Missouri expanded concealed carry in the state, doing away with permits. Language...

themissouritimes.com
