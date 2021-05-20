Missouri lawmakers gained traction this year in an attempt to close the domestic violence gun loophole — and they’re already preparing for next year

As summer vacation season approaches and Americans regain their appetite for travel, the price at the gas pump is hitting its highest level in years. The national average price for a gallon of gas eclipsed $3 on Wednesday, surpassing that mark for the first time in more than six years. The national increase was driven, in part, by fuel outages in some states following a cyberattack on the country’s largest gas pipeline. But even in Missouri, where analysts say the price effects of the pipeline attack are not evident, the average gas price Wednesday was about $1.25 higher than it was a year ago. And, by all indications from Jefferson City, Missourians can expect the price of gas to be at least 12.5 cents higher by 2025. Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday praised a bill passed by Missouri lawmakers earlier this week that would increase the state’s gas tax by 12.5 cents over five years to help generate funds for infrastructure projects. As they wind down their annual session, legislators also sent the governor a bill that would ban vaccine passports and limit the ability of local governments to enact health orders.