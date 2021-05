Stores at the Cliffs are open! There is life in Aquinnah! On the Cliffs, Stony Creek Gifts and Hatmarcha Gifts are open most days (weather dependent) from approximately 11 am to 4 pm. This is the shoulder season schedule; as things ramp up, hours will become more consistent. The Aquinnah Shop is aiming to be open by the end of the month and I hear that Cliffhangers will be open too, I just don’t know when. The Outermost Inn will be open for dinner in June and Chilmark Tavern is opening for takeout May 20. The Orange Peel Bakery, last I heard, is not going to hold pizza night as it has been done traditionally, but will have pizza to go some nights during the week. Juli is continuing to carry grocery staples so if you need some basics, you do not have to go down-Island to get them.