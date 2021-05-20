newsbreak-logo
FRA renewal derails session — but what is it?

two years ago
themissouritimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final week of session saw a standoff between Senate Republicans over attempts to extend the state’s federal reimbursement allowances (FRA) for the next year. After much discussion the final week of session, the fate of the program hangs in the balance; lawmakers have returned home, and the Sept. 30 sunset for the program looms. From what the program does to the possible future of the conflict, here’s a look at the state’s FRA program and the controversy that left it in flux.

themissouritimes.com
Jefferson City, MOthemissouritimes.com

Session derails in upper chamber on final day over claims of dishonesty

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On the evening before the final day of session, the Senate broke. Camaraderie among lawmakers in the upper chamber ended over the FRA bill. After holding the floor for a few hours Friday morning, Minority Leader John Rizzo decided the Senate was done, and not one senator rose to question his decision. He made a motion to adjourn a little after 2 p.m., four hours before all bills were automatically tabled. And just like that, the first session of the 101st General Assembly of Missouri’s state Senate was finished.
Congress & Courtsthemissouritimes.com

Capitol Briefs: FRA extension passes House as amendment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House passed an amendment that would extend the state’s federal reimbursement allowance (FRA) through the next year. SB 64 would enact a needle exchange program and enact various awareness days, weeks, and months for different afflictions as well as changes to ambulance districts. Other provisions were familiar to the legislature, including the RX Cares for Missouri program and requirements for jails and prisons to provide feminine hygiene products to inmates.
