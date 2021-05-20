FRA renewal derails session — but what is it?

The final week of session saw a standoff between Senate Republicans over attempts to extend the state’s federal reimbursement allowances (FRA) for the next year. After much discussion the final week of session, the fate of the program hangs in the balance; lawmakers have returned home, and the Sept. 30 sunset for the program looms. From what the program does to the possible future of the conflict, here’s a look at the state’s FRA program and the controversy that left it in flux.