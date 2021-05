Comparing the Relational Database Management System to the Object-Relational Database Management System. A little bit ago I compared MySQL to SQLite. It was both something I enjoyed writing and something I found interesting. I wanted to carry forward this and use it as a deeper dive into other Database Management Systems. I decided to learn more about Postgres and thought the comparison would help to clear up areas of confusion if any were to be found. Also, by comparing there seems to be a deeper dive into aspects other than just the syntax.