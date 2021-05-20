newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Nova Scotia mass shooter obsessed by spectre of pandemic disaster, violence

By Canadian Press
meadowlakenow.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHALIFAX — The spectre of pandemic-fuelled social chaos and widespread looting appeared to haunt the Nova Scotia mass shooter a month before he carried out his killing rampage of April 18-19, 2020. Twenty-two people — including a pregnant woman — were killed in the 13 hours of shootings and house...

meadowlakenow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spectre#Nova Scotia#Mass#Police Violence#Police Shootings#Ontario Provincial Police#On Guns#Brinks Canada#Ford#The Canadian Press#Wesson#Widespread Looting#Collapse#Rcmp Const#Halifax#Depression#Semi Automatic Rifle#Fire#Cop Cars#N S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Colorado Springs, COWashington Post

The mass shooting in Colorado Springs was part of a terrible weekend of gun violence

The sun had barely risen on Saturday when a man forced his way inside a home in suburban Maryland. He fatally shot three, authorities said, before officers killed him. Less than 24 hours later, police said a gunman killed six people and himself at a birthday party in a Colorado Springs mobile home. Those were the deadliest shootings on Mother’s Day weekend — but they were far from the only ones.
Thousand Oaks, CAca.gov

Victims of Mass Violence Events

The principal role of CalVCB in mass violence events is to facilitate short-term and long-term financial recovery for crime victims and support the local efforts of victim advocates and victim assistance networks that serve as the primary responders. Victims and their family members affected by the shooting at the Borderline...
Colorado Springs, COthelily.com

The link between intimate partner violence and mass shootings

Just hours before, Freddy Marquez and his wife, Nubia Marquez, had been inside the house at Canterbury Mobile Home Park in Colorado Springs, Colo., celebrating a constellation of family birthdays. This included Nubia, who is turning 28 this week, her bother Melvin Perez and their mother Joana Cruz who was hosting the birthdays at her home.
ProtestsVermilion Standard

Police hand out tickets to dozens leaving Alberta anti-lockdown protest

RCMP ticketed protesters leaving an anti-lockdown rally outside a central Alberta cafe Saturday, after the establishment was closed by health officials earlier in the week. Despite pouring rain and a pre-emptive court injunction, hundreds gathered outside the Whistle Stop Cafe in the hamlet of Mirror, 66 km northeast of Red Deer, for the Save Alberta Campout Protest.
Public Healthairdrietoday.com

Manitoba, Nova Scotia cracking down amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Manitoba braced for tougher COVID-19 public health measures and Nova Scotia announced it would restrict entry amid a surge in infections, as Ottawa introduced new ways for small and medium businesses to access rapid tests to thwart workplace outbreaks. Manitoba was set to tighten restrictions later Friday amid an "alarming"...
Worldcannabisnewsworld.com

Heartbroken: Nova Scotia man faces a slew of drug charges

It wasn’t a great Valentine’s Day for a Nova Scotia man after police officers investigating a break and enter at his home spotted weed plants in the basement and subsequently discovered a mix of weed, cocaine and psilocybin inside. Officers with the Barrington RCMP had responded to a call about a break and enter in Clam Point, N.S. at about 4 p.m. It was reported that a suspect vehicle sped away from the home, although the complainant could not provide a description of the suspect or suspects. Although there were no injuries, police began checking things out and saw a significant quantity of cannabis growing in the home’s basement, notes an RCMP statement released Tuesday . Man with Florida tattoo on his forehead called 911 for a lift, but was arrested for weed possession instead Ontario teen calls 911, says mom stole their weed Child’s prank call leads to police discovering mum’s cannabis plants Interest piqued, the officers returned with a warrant on Feb. 17 and found a whole lot more than just weed. The ultimate seizure included cocaine, psilocybin, a conducted energy weapon, 59 cannabis plants, processed cannabis, shatter, other cannabis products, drug paraphernalia and cash. The discovery spurred numerous charges being laid against Duncan Waybret, 29, who was arrested without incident. The charges include possession of cocaine, possession of psilocybin, possession of a prohibited weapon, distribution of illicit cannabis, possession of illicit cannabis, possession of illicit cannabis for the purpose of distribution, possession of more than four cannabis plants, cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants, altering the properties of cannabis by use of an organic solvent and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order. Despite the slew of charges, police continue to investigate the break and enter. Although the federal Cannabis Act…
Public HealthRoanoke Times

Letter: Remedy needed for gun violence pandemic

This past Tuesday I followed what has become a Tuesday ritual in my household since the beginning of this pandemic. I pulled up to my local Kroger, called to let them know I was there and waited for the cheerful and courteous young customer service person to bring out my groceries.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Newsweek

Mass Shooting Spree Comes at Terrifying Time for Schools

As children return to the classroom after a year of home learning due to the pandemic, schools will settle back into their old routines; timetables, extracurricular clubs, homework assignments, sports, and—of course—the morbid necessity of active shooter drills. They do so after a run of high-profile mass shootings—generally defined as...
Public SafetyTelegraph

Brazil favela shootout between police and drug gang leaves 25 dead

At least 25 people, including at least one police officer, were killed in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday in a shootout during a police raid targeting drug traffickers in the city's Jacarezinho neighborhood, according to civil police. It was the highest-ever death toll from a police raid in the state,...
Violent Crimesnewsofbahrain.com

25 killed in Rio de Janeiro’s deadliest police raid

A massive police operation against drug traffickers in a Brazilian favela Thursday left 25 people dead, turning the impoverished Rio de Janeiro neighbourhood into a battlefield and drawing condemnation from rights groups. A policeman was among those killed in the early morning raid on Jacarezinho, on Rio’s north side, where...
Violent Crimestheameryfreepress.com

To the Editor: Mass shootings/Assault rifles

Another preventable and senseless mass shooting that hurt innocent people because Washington D.C. is literally sitting on their hands and isn’t doing anything to prevent it. Can’t they see all of the horror that comes from these mass-shootings?. What are they going to say to all of the victim’s families...
Virginia Beach, VARoanoke Times

Virginia Beach officers who shot at mass shooter in 2019 named in commonwealth attorney’s report

VIRGINIA BEACH — Almost two years after the Virginia Beach mass shooting, the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office on Friday named the officers who fatally wounded the gunman. Virginia Beach Police Sergeants Mark Laino and Peter Koepp, and Officers Bobby Meis and Christopher Watkins fired their weapons while inside Building 2 at the Municipal Center on May 31, 2019.