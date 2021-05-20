Nova Scotia mass shooter obsessed by spectre of pandemic disaster, violence

It wasn’t a great Valentine’s Day for a Nova Scotia man after police officers investigating a break and enter at his home spotted weed plants in the basement and subsequently discovered a mix of weed, cocaine and psilocybin inside. Officers with the Barrington RCMP had responded to a call about a break and enter in Clam Point, N.S. at about 4 p.m. It was reported that a suspect vehicle sped away from the home, although the complainant could not provide a description of the suspect or suspects. Although there were no injuries, police began checking things out and saw a significant quantity of cannabis growing in the home’s basement, notes an RCMP statement released Tuesday . Man with Florida tattoo on his forehead called 911 for a lift, but was arrested for weed possession instead Ontario teen calls 911, says mom stole their weed Child’s prank call leads to police discovering mum’s cannabis plants Interest piqued, the officers returned with a warrant on Feb. 17 and found a whole lot more than just weed. The ultimate seizure included cocaine, psilocybin, a conducted energy weapon, 59 cannabis plants, processed cannabis, shatter, other cannabis products, drug paraphernalia and cash. The discovery spurred numerous charges being laid against Duncan Waybret, 29, who was arrested without incident. The charges include possession of cocaine, possession of psilocybin, possession of a prohibited weapon, distribution of illicit cannabis, possession of illicit cannabis, possession of illicit cannabis for the purpose of distribution, possession of more than four cannabis plants, cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants, altering the properties of cannabis by use of an organic solvent and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order. Despite the slew of charges, police continue to investigate the break and enter. Although the federal Cannabis Act…