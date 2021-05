As of last night the Tussock Fire southwest of Crown King was at 5,517-acres and 17% contained. Evacuations remain in place for Minnehaha, Fort Misery and Horse Thief Basin and the area surrounding the fire remains closed to the public. Crown King is only open to local residents. The fire started last Saturday and was human caused. Crews are making progress on all flanks of the fire. Updated information will be available later this morning.