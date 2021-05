In general, shorebirds live in flat, featureless, — usually pretty ugly places. There is not usually much of interest on a sandy beach or a mudflat. Your best chance of creating an artistically pleasing image is to get right down on the ground as close as possible to the bird’s eye level. I did that with Image #1 but not with Image #2 … I was, however, able to include some pretty neat habitat in each of these panoramic images. Please be so kind as to leave a comment and let us know which of the two images you believe to be the more beautiful, and what you liked about it. I am on the fence.