Madison, OH

Madison Public Library hosting Teddy Bear Picnic

By Staff report editor@news-herald.com
News-Herald.com
 1 day ago

After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, Madison Public Library will host its annual Teddy Bear Picnic at 11 a.m., June 1 on the library lawn. Families are invited to bring favorite stuffed animals, packed lunches, and picnic blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy a socially distant outdoor picnic, according to a news release.

#Teddy Bears#Stuffed Animals#Madison Public Library#Teddy Bear Picnic#Teddy Bear Stories#Madison Township#Lawn#Chairs#Packed Lunches#Public Services
