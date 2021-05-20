Red, White and Blue Grilled BBQ Potato Salad | Rachael Ray

There are two things I do when I don’t know what I want to cook for dinner. Either I’ll start chopping up an onion, heat some ghee or oil in a pan, add the onion, and stir until I figure out what I want to do next. (Something about that smell will always push me in the right direction!) Or I’ll make some sort of dressing, usually a vinaigrette. It doesn’t always lead to salad, but it does always dress up dinner. That’s how this recipe for a grilled Caesar salad with salmon and asparagus was born.